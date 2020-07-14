Country Singer Tucker Beathard Reveals He Has a 2-Year-Old Daughter Named Sage

"I just pray she doesn't raise as much hell as I did growing up," Tucker Beathard joked in his birthday tribute for daughter Sage, who turned 2 on Monday

Surprise — Tucker Beathard is a daddy!

The 25-year-old country singer revealed on Instagram Monday night that he welcomed a daughter named Sage into the world in 2018, sharing photos of the toddler and a lengthy caption about his experience in learning he would be a father and how much it has changed him.

"In November of 2017 I was 22 years old, couldn't have been more stressed and overwhelmed trying to get out of a record deal, and trying to figure out my personal life and my career. Nothin made sense," recalled Tucker. "Then, right when I thought things couldn't get more overwhelming or more stressful I got a call saying that I was going to be having a kid all the way out in Seattle Washington."

"To say I was scared is an understatement," he admitted. "It seemed like everything was kinda falling apart around me ... I hit my breaking point and didn't know what else to do other than finally surrender to Jesus Christ and ask him to meet me where I was and to take over my life ... and that's exactly what he did."

The "Rock On" crooner said his faith in Christ "grew me in ways I could've never imagined" during that time.

"He took all the messes I felt I was drowning in and did exactly what Romans 8:28 says he does," Tucker wrote. "And more than anything, he took what I thought was 'the last thing I needed in my life' and instead, on 7/13/18, gave me the greatest blessing I could possibly ask for by bringing this little girl into my life."

"Happy 2nd Birthday to my beautiful daughter Sage ... now I just pray she doesn't raise as much hell as I did growing up," he joked in conclusion.

The "Faithful" singer, who is gearing up to release a new album soon, previously opened up to PEOPLE in April 2016 about his own father (hitmaker Casey Beathard), praising him as "a huge role model."

"His first breakout song was Kenny Chesney's 'No Shoes' and he's had quite a few since then: 'Don't Blink,' 'Boys of Fall,' 'Homeboy,' " Tucker said of the tunes — the latter of which was sung by Eric Church but written by Casey, 54. "It's just been great to have him around. I've always been a fan of the way my dad tells stories."

"They kind of far-fetched the title, but I definitely was the inspiration behind it," he added of "Homeboy," explaining that he has "always been rebellious and just wanting to do my own thing."