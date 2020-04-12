True Turns Two! See All the Sweetest Birthday Wishes From the Kardashian-Jenner Family

Image zoom Kris Jenner/Instagram

True is kicking off her second birthday with lots of family love!

Khloé Kardashian and ex Tristan Thompson celebrated their daughter’s big day on Sunday with an intimate birthday party, while her famous family members chimed in on social media with their own loving messages.

“My sweet baby True. Happy 2nd Birthday! I wish we could all be there with you to celebrate you today!” wrote Kim Kardashian West, alongside a handful of adorable family photos, including several of the youngster playing — and sharing a kiss — with her cousins.

“I love you so much precious girl!,” the KKW Beauty mogul, 39, added. “Looking through pictures to post made me so happy, this cousin bond is so special and will last forever.”

Family matriarch Kris Jenner also chimed in to wish her granddaughter well.

“Happy Birthday to our precious True!!! You are such a blessing in our lives and we love you so much!!!! You are such light and sunshine and we can’t wait to celebrate you very soon!!!” she wrote. “Happy Birthday Angel bunny 🐰 I love you 💕 Lovey Xoxox.”

On Monday, Khloé remarked about how she “can’t believe” True is turning 2, tweeting: “I can’t believe my baby will be TWO this Sunday 😩 time flies so quickly!!! I’m so grateful for every second ♥️🙏🏽.”

Last year, Khloé and Tristan reunited to throw their child her first birthday celebration, going all-out for a gathering that featured butterfly decorations, cotton-candy vendors, whimsical balloons and more.

Prior to the widespread closures and protocols surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak, Khloé shared that True’s second birthday party was set to be a mixture of Sesame Street and Trolls themes.

“It was going to be Sesame Street but now she’s obsessed with trolls ever since Stormi’s birthday,” she wrote to a fan on Twitter, referencing her niece’s 2nd birthday bash. “So I might have to do a little Hybrid party lol.”