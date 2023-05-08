True Thompson Shows Off T-Shirt Featuring Aunt Kim Kardashian's Most Iconic Looks — See the Photo!

True Thompson is her aunt Kim Kardashian's biggest fan!

While celebrating cousin Psalm's 4th birthday over the weekend, Khloé Kardashian's 5-year-old daughter attended the party in a vintage t-shirt that featured photos of her aunt Kim's most iconic looks.

Khloé, 38, snapped a photo of her little girl showing off the shirt, which included photos of Kim at various events, like her beaded latex Thierry Mugler dress that she wore to the 2019 Met Gala.

The Good American co-founder enjoyed her nephew's firefighter-themed birthday party with daughter True and her 9-month-old baby boy, both of whom she shares with Tristan Thompson.

The mom of two shared a sweet selfie with her two kids on Instagram Sunday, showing her little boy wearing a firefighter hat while True smiled for the camera.

Khloé captioned the cute photo with three bear emojis.

Last month, Khloé was joined by friends Olivia Pierson and Natalie Halcro on a kids' outing to Disneyland, where newly minted 5-year-old True had her own girl gang in tow for her birthday.

Cousins Stormi Webster and Chicago West, both 5, and Dream celebrated with the birthday girl, as well as Halcro's daughter Dove, 3.

The group posed together with Mickey Mouse in the first of several moments from the day that The Kardashians star shared on Instagram, which she simply captioned, "We went to Disneyland 🤍."