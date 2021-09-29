True Visits Kylie Cosmetics Office in Adorable Photos from Mom Khloé Kardashian

True Thompson is a mini makeup mogul in the making!

True Thompson is always ready for a glam session.

On Wednesday, Khloé Kardashian, 37, shared an adorable series of photos of her daughter True, 3, during a visit to aunt Kylie Jenner's makeup company, Kylie Cosmetics.

In the photos, True poses in front of the Kylie Cosmetics lip logo while wearing a cream, long-sleeve dress and a pair of black combat boots.

"Welcome to @kyliecosmetics 💋," Kardashian captioned the post, on which Jenner commented with a heart-eye emoji.

Last month, Kardashian documented some adorable photos of True getting her makeup done while at work with her mom.

In the cute pictures, True watches a video on a cellphone while celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm does her makeup.

After checking out her new look in the mirror, True snuggles up on her mom's lap while the reality star gets her hair done.

"I love when my girl is on set with me. She loves her lipstick moment 💋 thanks Ash," Kardashian wrote.

Back in July, True, whom Kardashian shares with ex Tristan Thompson, and her cousin Dream, 4½, also showed an interest in makeup when giving the Good American founder a makeover. In a follow-up post debuting her new look, Kardashian also credited 3-year-old nieces Stormi and Chicago.