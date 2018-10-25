Khloe Kardashian Shares Sweet Photo of Baby True Wearing Unicorn Headband

Khloe Kardashian loves playing dress up with her baby True!

On Wednesday the 34-year-old Keeping Up with the Kardashians star shared an adorable shot of her 6-month-old daughter wearing only a diaper and a unicorn horn headband.

“I always knew unicorns existed 🦄,” Khloe captioned the Instagram post, which shows True sitting on a fuzzy rug in her pink-adorned nursery.

Last week, True sported a different unicorn horn headband when her mom hosted a cupcake-themed celebration at her California home.

In addition to the accessory, True also wore a blue tutu with gold stars.

Khloe captured an adorable moment of little True in the outfit on top of her great-grandmother M.J.’s lap and posted it to her Instagram Story.

Of course, Khloe’s baby girl isn’t the only little star to go the mythical creature route. For the cupcake party, Kourtney Kardashian’s daughter and True’s older cousin Penelope Disick, 6, was photographed in a pink and gold unicorn horn headband.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter

True Thompson Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

True Thompson Kourtney Kardashian/Instagram

True’s other cousins Reign Disick, 3, and Kim Kardashian West’s three little ones— North, 5, Saint, 2 and Chicago, 9 months, were also present at the party as well as Rob Kardashian’s 1-year-old daughter Dream.

A couple of weeks ago the Kardashian kids got in some more bonding time during a family trip to a pumpkin patch.

Kourtney, 39, documented the sweet outing sharing a photo of True wearing a pint-sized pumpkin costume, complete with an orange hat and a dress covered with a jack-o-lantern print.

RELATED: Pretty in Pink! Kim Kardashian Shares Adorable Photo of North and Cousin True Playing Together

The photo also showed True sitting on the ground surrounded by pumpkins.

Khloe shared her own snap of the costume on her Instagram stories writing, “I couldn’t resist!!!”

“My little pumpkin!!!! One of many costumes to come.”