Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Rocks Sunglasses in Sweet New Photos with Dad Tristan Thompson

It’s a father-daughter photo shoot!

On Sunday, Tristan Thompson shared two adorable Polaroid photos on Instagram of him and his daughter True, who turns 2 next month.

In the first snapshot, Thompson was all smiles while trying to put large black sunglasses on his daughter’s face as she sat on his lap. In the second Polaroid, True showed off the sunglasses with a sweet smile as her dad continued to cheese for the camera.

Thompson simply captioned the post with a heart emoji.

Last week, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson has been going back and forth between his house in Los Angeles and ex Khloé Kardashian‘s home in Calabasas to visit their daughter.

Image zoom Tristan Thompson/ Instagram

The source said the Cleveland Cavaliers player will remain in L.A. for the time being so he can continue to see True.

Thompson gave fans a glimpse at his current lodgings on Instagram last Sunday, posting a picture of himself cooking in his kitchen.

“Quarantine day [infinity]: came out of cooking retirement,” he captioned the post.

A source told PEOPLE that weekend that Thompson had recently spent some time with True and Kardashian, 35, at her house.

“Khloé is still staying at home with True,” the source said. “They haven’t had any playdates with True’s cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard.”

“Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloé’s house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy,” the source added. “Khloé and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.”

Image zoom Khloe, True, and Tristan E!

The Kardashians and Jenners have been practicing social distancing since earlier this month to help contain the spread of the virus, each staying in their respective homes amid the outbreak of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19). They have also been regularly urging their followers to stay home.

As of Monday morning, there are at least 141,995 confirmed cases on coronavirus in the United States and at least 2,486 deaths, according to the New York Times database.

