Khloé Kardashian Shares Adorable Pic of True Dressed as a Little Ballerina in a Purple Tutu

True Thompson is a little ballerina!

On Friday, Khloé Kardashian shared a sweet photo of her 3-year-old daughter posing in a purple tutu and matching tank top. The toddler finished off her adorable look with a pair of sparkly purple sandals.

Kardashian, 37, left a single purple heart in the caption.

Friends and family celebrated the tiny dancer in the comments section, with grandma Kris Jenner writing: "TUTU!!!!! 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜"

"This cutie! Stop growing Tutu 🥺😍" Kardashian's long-time best friend Malika Haqq commented.

This isn't the first time that True has shown off for the camera! In July, Kardashian posted to Instagram a series of photos of the toddler striking a variety of model-like poses.

The tiny tot, who Kardashian shares with NBA star Tristan Thompson, wore a pink bathing suit with green and gold sequined palm trees for the shoot. She had her hair styled in two asymmetrical space buns, and stood with her hands on her hips — even pointing one of her legs off to the side while giving the camera a smile.

Kardashian thought she did so well, she teased her supermodel sister about having some competition.

True has big shoes to fill in the modeling department as her aunt Kendall was dubbed the world's highest-paid model in 2018 by Forbes after she racked up $22.5 million from the runway.

A few weeks ago, Kardashian posted photos from a fun glam session with her toddler. In the cute photos, True watches a video on a cellphone while celebrity makeup artist Ash K Holm does her makeup.

After checking out her new look in the mirror, True snuggles up on her mom's lap while the reality star gets her hair done.