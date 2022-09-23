Fans Convinced Khloé Kardashian's Daughter True Accidentally Revealed Kylie Jenner's Baby Son's Name

A viral TikTok theory breaks down why a comment made by True Thompson during the season 2 premiere may have revealed the 7-month-old's name

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 23, 2022 01:18 PM
Kylie Jenner, True Thompson
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; Frazer Harrison/Getty

Could True Thompson have revealed Kylie Jenner's baby name?

Fans of The Kardashians are flocking to a viral TikTok theory that explains how the 4-year-old may have shared the name — that the Kylie Cosmetics founder and boyfriend Travis Scott have yet to publicly reveal since changing it from Wolf — without notice during the season 2 premiere episode.

The theory references the moment that Khloé Kardashian FaceTimes True from the hospital and introduces her to her new baby brother. In the clip, Khloé asks True who she wants to see.

"Baby brother!" she says, prompting Khloé to hold the phone up to the newborn.

"Hi Snowy!" True greets him, to which Khloé corrects her and says, "His name's not Snowy."

The moment is then linked to an earlier point in the episode when Khloé explains to best friend Malika Haqq that True has been telling everyone that just like her cousin Stormi, she's also getting a baby brother.

Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son.
L: Caption . PHOTO: HULU
R: Caption Khloé Kardashian and her newborn son. PHOTO: HULU

"She just, like, tells people," Khloe said. "Like, when she sees the baby, she'll say, 'I'm going to have a brother, too.' And I'm like, 'Haha, no you're not.' 'Cause she'll just tell random people."

The theory suggests the name brush off is very similar to what Khloé describes she does in this scene. They also note that Stormi and Snow or Snowy would fit thematically.

Kylie last spoke about her son's name earlier this month during an appearance on The Late Late Show.

"We haven't officially legally changed the name," Kylie said. "His name is still Wolf. His passport's Wolf, but that isn't gonna be his name. We're just waiting."

The Kylie Cosmetics founder added that though her son's name hasn't been officially changed yet, "We don't call him Wolf" — to which Corden, 44, replied, "Well, what do you call him?"

<a href="https://people.com/tag/kylie-jenner/" data-inlink="true">Kylie Jenner</a> attends the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Radhika Jones at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 09, 2020 in Beverly Hills, California
Frazer Harrison/Getty

"You know ... " Kylie said coyly, leading the late-night host to joke, "Well, that's not a good name. You can't call him, 'You Know.' "

Kylie, who also shares 4-year-old daughter Stormi with Scott, 31, then admitted that there is a name, but "we're just not ready to share yet."

She further explained, "Travis likes to sometimes ... one day, he'll be like, 'Oooh, this name's kinda cool,' and change it again. So we're just not officially probably gonna change it until ... "

Kris interjected and finished the sentence with, "He's 21."

