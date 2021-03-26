The ad aired during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians

True Thompson Makes Her Commercial Debut in Nurtec Ad with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'The Cutest'

True Thompson has made her commercial debut!

The toddler, who turns 3 next month, stars alongside her mom Khloé Kardashian in a new ad for the migraine medication Nurtec ODT.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Khloé posted a recording of part of the commercial — which aired during the latest episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians — to Twitter Thursday, writing: "My @NurtecODT commercial with my TuTu!!!!!!!!"

In the clip, the mom and daughter duo are all smiles as True feeds Khloé some popcorn and then gives her a kiss.

"The cutest," the mom of one's sister Kim Kardashian replied to the video.

Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian Image zoom Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Khloé recently opened up about the emotional "struggle" of conceiving a child as she discusses her thoughts on having a second baby.

During last Thursday's season premiere episode of KUWTK, she was live-tweeting as the show discussed her fertility struggles while trying to have a second child with Tristan Thompson.

Khloé also responded to a fan's tweet about how conceiving a child can be "so emotionally draining and tough when there are so many unknowns."

"Amen!!!!! It's so so different than my experience with True (obviously) it's so tough emotionally," Khloé wrote. "Physically it's not fun but thats short term. Emotionally It can be a struggle."

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Says New Good American Campaign Isn't a 'Photoshop Fail': 'It's the Camera Lens'

Another fan tweeted that Khloé "deserves to have another child," to which the TV star replied, "If it's in Gods plan, then it will happen."

"So thankful for my TuTu," Khloé added of her daughter.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The star also revealed on Twitter that she has done IVF "three times" and said it is a "tough" process.