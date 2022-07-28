True Thompson Looks All Grown Up While Jet-Setting with Mom Khloé Kardashian: 'My Little Lady'

True Thompson is living her best life!

The tiny tot struck an adorable pose while sitting on an airplane after a fun-filled vacation with the Kardashian-Jenner family in a series of photos posted to Instagram Wednesday by mom Khloé Kardashian, which the Good American co-founder simply captioned, "My little lady ♥️."

In the first picture, 4-year-old True can be seen holding an iPad in her lap while wearing a printed top and shorts with white socks and sneakers, casually crossing her legs as she looks at the camera with a bag of Ruffles and a stuffed animal by her side.

The second photo shows True – whom Kardashian, 38, shares with ex Tristan Thompson – giving a toothy grin while she holds up a potato chip and winks at the camera.

Family, friends, and fellow celebs couldn't get enough of the photos – or believe how much True has grown up in such a short period of time.

"Cutie patootie," True's aunt, Kylie Jenner, wrote in the comment section, while Vanessa Bryant wrote, "She's so cute! ❤️." Dr. Thaïs Aliabadi, a physician at Cedars Sinai in Los Angeles, chimed in with, "Oh wow! In a blink of on [sic] eye she turned into a beautiful little lady. How time flies…💗."

True's jet-setting photos are just the latest pictures shared by the Kardashians star, who has been posting about her tropical "Kamp KoKo" birthday vacation throughout the last two weeks.

Last week, the reality TV personality shared another set of photos of her and True bonding together, captioning the sweet images of the pair playing around in the water, "Me and my best girl making the best memories. I will forever have your back my angel girl."

Kardashian's post came after her rep told PEOPLE that she and Thompson are expecting their second child together, via surrogate.

"We can confirm True will have a sibling who was conceived in November," the rep told PEOPLE. "Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloé can focus on her family."

A source told PEOPLE that despite the pair expecting a sibling for True, the former couple "are not back together and have not spoken since December outside of co-parenting matters."

The insider added, "The baby was conceived via surrogate before it was revealed to Khloé and the public that Tristan was having a baby with someone else in December."

In January, the NBA star confirmed he fathered a child, son Theo, with Maralee Nichols, writing in an Instagram Story in part, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."