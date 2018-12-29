Cousin Love! True Thompson and Chicago West Get Cozy in Sweet Snap by Khloé Kardashian

Khloé Kardashian and Kim Kardashian West‘s daughters spent some quality time together as 2018 comes to an end.

Their girls — 8-month-old True Thompson and 11-month-old Chicago West — looked cozy as they sat side-by-side on a plush armchair, as seen in photos Khloé shared via Instagram on Saturday.

Both were decked out in coordinating festive outfits. True wore a winter white long-sleeve dress with tights, which she paired with a matching knit pom-pom cap and brown boots. Chicago, meanwhile, was in a baby blue onesie and hat. The tiny tot had black shoes, though she ppeared to have lost one before Khloé’s picture was snapped.

Looking at the cousins interacting, Khloé, 34, couldn’t help but think about what the future will be like when the two can talk. “I can’t wait to hear their voices and their little conversations!” she wrote in the post’s caption. “I wonder what they are thinking!”

She also noted that Chicago seemed to have an expression right out of Kim’s book. “Chi just like her mommy with the big stare up and down,” she added.

True and Chicago spent Christmas together with their moms, alongside their entire KarJenner extended family, including grandmother Kris Jenner; cousins Dream Kardashian, Penelope Disick, Mason Disick and Reign Disick; Chicago’s siblings, North and Saint West, and dad Kanye West; uncle Rob Kardashian; and aunts Kendall Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian. (Aunt Kylie Jenner and daughter Stormi Webster didn’t appear to be at the morning festivities, though they did celebrate Christmas Eve at the annual KarJenner bash.)

The two cousins, who were both celebrating their first Christmas, also joined most of their family this year for the 2018 KarJenner Christmas card —despite Kim’s earlier assertions that the family wouldn’t be able to do a photo shoot this year because of all the drama over last year’s card.

For the merry occasion, the family dressed all in white and squeezed on to a matching couch.

The final photo included Kim and her three kids, Kylie and Stormi, Kourtney and her kids and Dream, Rob’s daughter with Blac Chyna.

Missing from the action were Kris, Kendall, Kanye and Rob, plus Travis Scott and Tristan Thompson — Kylie and Khloé’s respective boyfriends.