Sam Trammell Welcomes Twin Sons Winston and Gus

The True Blood twins have arrived.

Sam Trammell and longtime love Missy Yager welcomed “two healthy baby boys” on Tuesday, Aug. 9, his rep confirms to PEOPLE. The couple has chosen the names Winston and Gus for their sons.

After meeting in New York doing theater, the pair has been together for eight years.

Yager, 43, has appeared on Mad Men and Boston Public, while Trammell, 42, currently plays Sam Merlotte on the HBO vampire series.