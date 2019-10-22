Troian Bellisario Reveals Name of Her and Patrick J. Adams' Daughter One Year After Giving Birth

Image zoom Troian Bellisario Jamie McCarthy/Getty

Troian Bellisario has revealed the name of her 1-year-old daughter — and it’s fit for a princess.

On Sunday, the Pretty Little Liars star — who welcomed her baby girl with husband Patrick J. Adams last October — shared an Instagram Story video where she panned over several jars of Methodology meals.

“Trying to figure out which of these I’m gonna give to Aurora for dinner,” she said in the brief clip, confirming her daughter’s moniker.

Bellisario, 33, previously revealed the name “Aurora” in an Instagram caption in honor of her baby girl’s birthday earlier this month, alongside a photo of the youngster crawling on the sand at a beach.

“These past 365 days have been the most challenging, hilarious, sleepless, giggle filled, food-on-the-floor, heart-beating-out-of-my-chest, WONDERFUL, life-changing days I have ever experienced,” she wrote.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus more celebrity parenting news? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED: New Mom Troian Bellisario Hits the Red Carpet 10 Months After Birth of Baby Girl

“Our daughter, Aurora is 1 year old today and she has already filled @halfadams and me with more joy and gratitude than our souls can handle,” the new mom continued. “All I want to do is return the favor, but the world we are giving her isn’t the world we grew up in.”

“The oceans aren’t the same, the ice caps, the amazon rainforest, the hurricanes are more destructive,” she wrote. “The summers burn hotter, the winters are colder, the animals are disappearing, the coral reefs bleaching, the very air we breathe is different … changing in crisis.”

Bellisario continued by asking her followers to donate to various environmental organizations in honor of her daughter’s birthday.

Since giving birth, the actress has kept Aurora’s life private and off of social media, and she and Adams, 38, rarely share photos of their baby girl.

RELATED VIDEO: Troian Bellisario Marries Patrick J. Adams

However, Bellisario recently opened up about her “complicated” experience with breastfeeding in an Instagram post she shared during World Breastfeeding Week in August.

“I would never have thought something so simple would be so complicated,” she captioned her post, which showed two images of the actress breastfeeding and pumping. “My milk came in immediately (so lucky!) my daughter has always eaten well (little bit of reflux but all good) and breastfeeding her was never painful or frustrating (SO RARE).”

Bellisario continued, “But the mastitis, waking up in the middle of the night to pump, pulling off on the freeway to pump, or hiding in dark corners of houses while pumping or else I can’t sleep it’s SO PAINFUL.”

The Where’d You Go Bernadette star went on to joke that wearing her breast pump was “the most glamorous I’ve ever looked while feeling like an effing cow.”