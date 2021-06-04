Surprise! Pretty Little Liars' Troian Bellisario Welcomes Baby No. 2 with Suits' Patrick J. Adams

Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams, who wed in December 2016, are also parents to 2-year-old daughter Aurora

Troian Bellisario has a surprise!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 35, announced Friday on Instagram that she and her Suits star husband Patrick J. Adams welcomed their second baby together, daughter Elliot Rowena Adams, on Saturday, May 15. The pair are also parents to daughter Aurora, 2.

"Ms Elliot Rowena Adams joined us on May 15th under the wildest of circumstances. A whole new ERA for this family. Welcome, my love," Bellisario captioned a black-and-white photo of herself holding the newborn, a picture taken by "papa" Adams.

On his Instagram page, Adams, 39, shared a photo of the baby girl's hand holding his finger, writing, "+1…..Welcome to the funhouse, Ms. Elliot Rowena Adams. May your life be as unique and exciting as your arrival."

Bellisario and Adams tied the knot in December 2016.

For Mother's Day last month, the actor celebrated his wife, writing, "You are all places at once, doing more things than I can count, keeping us alive and teaching us to smile and laugh through all of it. I can't pretend to understand how you do everything you do and with such grace and kindness and humor. But I'll never stop being grateful for every single second of it."

The actress also meditated on becoming a mom, sharing a selfie of the top of her firstborn's head.