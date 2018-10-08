It’s a girl for Troian Bellisario and Patrick J. Adams!

The Pretty Little Liars alum, 32, and former Suits actor have welcomed their first child, a daughter, they both announced on Instagram Monday alongside a photo of the newborn baby girl grasping her parents’ hands.

“The world just got 8lbs heavier. Thank you to everyone who fought for and protected our privacy during this incredible and beautiful time in our lives,” wrote Adams, 37. “Everyone is happy and healthy and loving every moment of this. I could not be more excited to bring a baby girl into this world at this moment. We will raise her to be powerful, to always speak her mind and heart and to live without fear. It’s a brand new day and a brave new world and they are both beautiful.”

“I cannot express how grateful I am. To the people who have protected us and kept our growing family safe and respected our privacy. To our tribe for expanding with grace and exponential amounts of love,” added Bellisario alongside the same snapshot. “To my @halfadams for being so supportive during every moment of my pregnancy and her birth. And to whatever incredible force of fate that brought this baby girl into our lives.”

She continued, “I couldn’t be more proud to be her mother. To bring a new girl into this world and to do my best to raise her to be kind, strong and whatever the heck she wants to be.”

Bellisario married Adams in December 2016 after three years of dating and an engagement in February 2014. This is their first child.

While Bellisario never confirmed her pregnancy, the actress was spotted out and about in August sporting her baby bump in a casual ensemble while taking her beloved dogs for a walk in Los Angeles.

While she and Adams may have kept mum about their not-so-little secret, her Bellisario’s friend and former costar Lucy Hale couldn’t help but rave about the star’s pregnancy.

“I think we’ve all known for a bit,” Hale told Us Weekly in August. “I’m really happy for her.”

While Bellisario kept a low profile on social media, she did share photos of the couple’s vacation to Mykonos and Santorini in May after the wedding of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, which she and Adams attended.

She wore a one-piece bathing suit with a plunging neckline for a day out on the beach.

While they are first-time parents, the spouses of almost two years have had practice with children. Adams is an uncle to a nephew and Bellisario is an aunt to nephews Max and Hugh.

Earlier this year, it was announced that season 7 of Suits would be Adams’ (and Markle’s) final season as fan favorite lawyer Mike Ross on the hit USA series.

In January, he told The Hollywood Reporter that he was looking forward to spending more time with his wife.

“After seven seasons — really, eight years of being away from home and away from my now-wife and there was that pressure,” he said. “At the moment, I’m interested in taking a break. It’s nice to be home. It’s really nice to be with Troian, our dogs and to take the time to figure out exactly what shape I want to take my career after this.”