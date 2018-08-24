Pregnant Troian Bellisario Posts Heartbreaking Message After Friend Loses Baby at 7 Months Along

Troian Bellisario‘s best friend has lost her baby at seven months pregnant.

The Pretty Little Liars alum — who is currently expecting her first child — used Instagram Wednesday to share a heartbreaking tribute to Lulu Brud and her husband Justin Zsebe after they learned their baby girl didn’t have a heartbeat during a routine ultrasound.

“I haven’t wanted to post in awhile, because I haven’t quite known what to say and I have been trying to figure out what is the best way to honor my community and in particular the two beautiful souls of [Justin] & [Lulu],” Bellisario, 32, captioned a photo of the couple posing close together.

She went on to explain that she isn’t sure how she “fit(s) into all of” social media’s facets, “Except that when tragedy struck my best friend and her husband, I saw a community, no, an army of people come to their side.”

“We made phone calls and cooked food and held space and each other and did our best to be there for them during an unimaginable time of sadness and loss,” the actress continued of Zsebe and Brud, the latter of whom is an interior designer and known for her role as Sabrina on PLL.

On Brud and Zsebe’s Instagram accounts, they each posted a photo of themselves in the hospital, along with the same explanation of their difficult experience.

“On Monday, August 13th, Justin and I went in for our regular 7 month check-up and through a panicked ultrasound quickly learned that our beautiful baby girl had lost her heartbeat,” read Brud’s caption. “There really aren’t words for this kind of loss, when your life and plans go completely sideways.”

She went on to slam the U.S.’s “atrocious” healthcare for women, explaining that her husband and their friends and family had to advocate to be able to deliver the baby in a way that was safe for Brud, 32.

“I safely underwent a procedure that would take our daughter safely out of me,” she shared. “It wouldn’t have happened without the amazing team of women at UCLA who took up our fight and saw to it that we got the care that we needed.”

“We are heartbroken and devastated beyond belief, but we have been so held so wonderfully by the tribe around us, who within two seconds of receiving the call were barreling up our stairs and ushering us out of our home,” Brud continued. “Who cooked and broke their backs cleaning our entire home and did the heartbreaking work of disassembling our nursery and resetting our space … who cocooned us in tears and silence and somehow laughter.”

“We will learn how to walk and heal again and hopefully find our way back to fertility as soon as we can,” she wrote. “I’m sure there are waves that we can’t even see coming yet that will knock us off our feet all over again, but we are trying to just take it one baby step at a time.”

“Baby Girl Brud-Zsebe, for the seven months that I had the honor of having your heartbeat inside of me, you taught me the deepest levels of love and grief that I’ve ever known,” Brud ended her post. “For never getting to share your magical light in the world, the hole you’ve left … ”

Bellisario ended her own post by thanking those who came together alongside her to support the grieving couple after their tragic loss.

“Your love, your marriage and your strength have inspired me, your resilience and kindness have humbled me and I am still standing in awe next to the two of you as you continue to walk through the fire,” the star addressed her friends. “There is still so much work to be done, but I am relieved we have the two of you to lead the way.”

“To my followers, thank you for supporting and respecting their privacy during this time and I want to encourage you to tell your friends and family how much you love them and do what you can to lift one another up today and in all the days to come,” Bellisario added.