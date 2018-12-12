Tristan Thompson Wishes Son Prince a Happy 2nd Birthday: 'Daddy Loves You So Much'

Tristan Thompson‘s son is 2 years old!

On Wednesday, Thompson, 27, wished his son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig a happy birthday on Instagram.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops. You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!!!!” Thompson captioned the Instagram slideshow adding #MyTwin.

In the first shot, Prince can be seen holding a basketball, clearly taking after his Cleveland Cavalier player dad, while wearing red basketball shorts, a white t-shirt and baby Nike Air Force 1s.

In the second photo, Prince is captured flashing a wide smile while buckled up in a car seat.

Prince’s mom also posted a sweet tribute to the birthday boy in which she was dressed in an elegant look and Prince wore a little tux.

“Can’t believe I officially “have a 2 year old” 😢! Such a bittersweet day…but I’m incredibly proud of the little gentlemen you are becoming! Love You Papa! ♥️🖤,” she wrote.

This isn’t the first time Tristan, who is also father to daughter True with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian, has proudly flaunted his love for the little tot.

Back in June, on Father’s Day, Thompson shared a photo of two gold necklaces around what appears to be his neck, with one that reads “TRUE” and one that reads “PRINCE.”

Each piece is encrusted with diamonds and includes a chunky curb-style chain.

The proud father is also gearing up for a very eventful Christmas, now that he’s got a full house.

Last week, the NBA star opened up about what the holiday season will be like in PEOPLE’s exclusive clip of Kickin’ it wit Kickstradmos, in which he commissioned Salvador Amezcua, aka Kickstradomis, to customize a pair of Nike Air Max sneakers with his kids’ names.

“I got a son that’s 16 months and I have a daughter, so Christmas is going to be a little more expensive,” Thompson jokes, laughing. “We gotta buy more gifts now.”

He adds, “You gotta take care of the little ones, make sure they’re good.”

As Amezcua, the sought-after custom sneaker designer, begins to spray-paint the shoes, Thompson explains, “We all have our motivations in life and for me, it’s my kids. They push me every day and keep me going. It gives me that extra motivation that I need.”