Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and their daughter, 7-month-old True, have made their first appearance as a family on Tristan’s Instagram.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavalier posted a shot of the trio gathered together and smiling for Thanksgiving.

“I’m soo blessed,” he captioned the photo, which is the first he has posted on Instagram that features the three of them together. “Happy thanksgiving from my family to yours.”

Kardashian, 34, and True wore matching light pink and were both wrapped in Thompson’s arms.

Kardashian celebrated the holiday with their daughter in Thompson’s Cleveland home, where they were joined by friends (and a large dessert spread), according to Kardashian’s Instagram posts from the gathering.

Kardashian has yet to move back to the Ohio home from Los Angeles for Thompson’s basketball season, postponing the relocation after reportedly struggling with the aftermath of Thompson’s cheating scandal.

Photos of the Thompson getting close to another woman surfaced more than six months ago, but Kardashian has had to relive the experience as it unfolds on Keeping up with the Kardashians.

“It’s of course difficult to trust someone 100 percent who cheated days before he was about to become a dad,” a source told PEOPLE in October.

“Khloé still struggles with this sometimes. She wants to move back to Cleveland, but she isn’t sure what date she is [going],” the source said. “The move is postponed for now. She seems very upset about leaving her family. She had the best summer in L.A.”

Kardashian may not be ready to make the move back, but, according to an insider, she did feel it was important for her family to spend Thanksgiving together.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

“Tristan has a game and can’t make it to L.A. It’s True’s first Thanksgiving, so Khloé wants them to be together,” the insider told PEOPLE.

Kardashian shared an Instagram post of her and True together at the Thanksgiving table with the caption “Thankful you picked me.”

While the Good American founder did not post a photo of her with Tristan and True to Instagram, she did share of a photo of trio to her Instagram Story.

Khloe Kardashian/Instagram

Khloé Kardashian/Instagram

Similar to Thompson’s photo, Kardashian’s shot shows the family standing together with the playful caption “True and I were hungry.”

Kardashian wasn’t the only one in her family making Thanksgiving about the kids.

Sister Kourtney Kardashian had a sleepover with ex-boyfriend Scott Disick’s, so the former couple’s three children — Mason, 8, Penelope, 6, and Reign, 3 — could spend the holiday with both of their parents.