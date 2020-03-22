Tristan Thompson Spent a 'Few Days' with Khloé Kardashian & True amid Coronavirus Pandemic: Source

Exes Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson always put their daughter first.

Although Kardashian, 35, has been keeping her distance from her family members and friends over coronavirus concerns, a source tells PEOPLE that Thompson, 29, spent time with their 23-month-old daughter True in Los Angeles recently.

“Khloé is still staying at home with True. They haven’t had any playdates with True’s cousins and are only playing at home in the backyard,” the source says.

“Tristan has been around and stayed at Khloe’s house for a few days so he could spend time with True. They are all healthy,” the source adds. “Khloe and Tristan are not back together. Again, being the best co-parents is their only priority.“

Kardashian’s relationship status with Thompson was questioned earlier this week after the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted a photo of herself and True wearing matching sets of pajamas.

“The only thing I need you to remember is how much your daddy and I love you!” Kardashian captioned the sweet post, with the NBA player responding to the post by leaving several heart emojis in the comment section.

Asked by a fan whether this meant the pair — who split last year following his cheating scandal with Kylie Jenner‘s former best friend, Jordyn Woods — were back together again, Kardashian set the record straight, writing: “It means her parents love her beyond measure.”

Though Kardashian and Thompson are not romantically back together, they’re “getting along great” as they continue to co-parent True.

“Her whole focus is now on co-parenting with Tristan,” a source told PEOPLE last month. “She just wants True to feel loved and have both parents in her life.”

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” the source added. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”