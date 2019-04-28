Tristan Thompson Spends Quality Time with 2½-Year-Old Son Prince: 'We Had the Best Time!'

Tristan Thompson is enjoying his NBA off-season by spending time with his son Prince.

On Saturday, the Cleveland Cavaliers star, 28, enjoyed some father-son bonding with his 2½-year-old at a birthday party.

“We had the best time at Cali’s Birthday party!!” Thompson captioned a set of photos that showed Prince riding a horse, playing with his dad and blowing some bubbles.

The father of two shares son Prince with ex Jordan Craig and shares 1-year-old daughter with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson rarely shares photos of his eldest child. The last time Prince made an appearance on his dad’s Instagram account was in December 2018 when Thompson posted a tribute for Prince’s 2nd birthday.

“Happy birthday to my son Prince, so blessed the man upstairs chose me to be your pops. You’re my motivation everyday. Daddy loves you so much!” the NBA player wrote.

Another birthday that was recently celebrated was daughter True’s first year.

Earlier this month, Khloé and her famous family gathered to celebrate baby True’s first birthday with an elaborate outdoor party full of unicorns, butterflies and balloons. Thompson was also in attendance as seen in videos shared on Khloé’s Instagram Story and his own Instagram account.

True’s party marked the first time her parents have been seen together since news of his cheating scandal involving Jordyn Woods.

“❤️❤️my princess❤️❤️ I love you soo much,” Thompson captioned a father-daughter video from the bash.

Khloé previously called Thompson a “good dad” to their daughter, telling fans: “He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”