Tristan Thompson Posts Touching Tribute to His 'Baby Boy' Prince on His Third Birthday

It’s the big “3” for Prince Oliver!

Tristan Thompson and ex Jordan Craig‘s son hit his newest age milestone on Thursday, when both of his parents made heartwarming posts on Instagram in celebration of their only child together’s big day.

“Happy birthday to my baby boy Prince,” the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, captioned a sweet image of his son holding a red balloon and flashing a huge smile at the photographer. “You’re already 3, I remember holding you when you were born and telling you how amazing of a baby you are.”

“Everyday you continue to surprise me with your development, your love and your big heart. Your smile is one that lights up every room you are in,” Thompson continued. “I thank God everyday for picking me to be your father.”

“May God continue to bless you each and everyday son. I love you❤️❤️❤️❤️,” the proud father finished.

Craig’s photo post was equally touching, as she used it to give a shout-out to “the Smartest, Kindest, most Polite & most Loving little protector a Mum could EVER ask for.”

The three-photo set first showed Prince and his mama sharing a smooch while standing on rocks in a pool, then striking another pair of poses with the birthday boy’s big blue “3” balloon.

“Prince Oliver … you are my dream come true 💙,” Craig concluded her caption, tacking on the hashtag, “#THREEtoday.”

Aside from Prince, Thompson is also dad to 20-month-old True, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Khloé Kardashian. Following his split from Craig, the two welcomed their daughter in April 2018.

While Thompson and Kardashian, 35, are healthily co-parenting their daughter, a source told PEOPLE this week that the exes haven’t rekindled their romantic relationship.

“Tristan is very charming and sweet to Khloé,” the insider said. “She always wanted to keep her family together because of True. Splitting from Tristan in the past was extremely difficult for her. She is flattered that he is trying to win her back, but not flattered enough to be in a romantic relationship with him.”

“Who knows what will happen in the future though,” the source added. “Right now she is focused on just getting along with him so they can have the best family time together with True.”