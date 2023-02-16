Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet New Photo with Son Prince: 'A Young King in the Making'

"My Prince," the NBA player captioned the cute pictures with his 6-year-old son

Published on February 16, 2023 10:10 AM
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Image with Son Prince: ‘A Young King in the Making’
Tristan Thompson and son Prince. Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is heaping praise upon his oldest child.

The NBA player, 31, hailed his 6-year-old son Prince Oliver as a "young king" as they posed for a cute carousel of pictures shared on his Instagram Wednesday.

Thompson was dressed in all black in the snapshots, with white sneakers, while his little boy wore a red T-shirt and black pants.

In the shots, the father-son duo could be seen smiling and laughing as Prince, whom the athlete shares with ex Jordan Craig, held a bouquet of red roses.

"A Young King in the making, My Prince 👑," Thompson captioned his post.

On Sunday, Thompson shared another picture of one his brood, posting a set of sweet photos with 4½-year-old daughter True for Jersey Day at her school on Instagram.

The two shared the same smile as Thompson squatted next to his little girl, who wore a miniature version of his Chicago Bulls jersey while he held a basketball.

"Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime," Thompson captioned the shots with True, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Earlier this month, Kardashian, 38, gave fans another glimpse at the former couple's younger child: a 6-month-old son, whose name they have yet to reveal.

RELATED VIDEO: Khloé Kardashian Shares First Photos of Her Baby Boy in Cute Halloween Costume

The Kardashians star posted a cute clip to her Instagram Story of their baby boy in a Dalmatian onesie. Filming the tot from the neck down, the single mom showed her son in a carrier, moving his tiny legs and feet ever so slightly to "Baby Love" by The Supremes.

Kardashian welcomed her son via surrogate, a rep confirmed to PEOPLE in August 2022. One month prior, it was revealed that Kardashian and former fiancé Thompson were having a second child together.

"Khloé is incredibly grateful to the extraordinary surrogate for such a beautiful blessing. We'd like to ask for kindness and privacy so that Khloe can focus on her family," a rep shared with PEOPLE at the time.

Aside from Prince, True and his baby boy with Kardashian, Thompson is also dad to 14-month-old son Theo with model Maralee Nichols.

