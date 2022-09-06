Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince Starting School: 'My Young King's First Day'

Tristan Thompson was there to enjoy the special moment in his oldest child's life

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

Published on September 6, 2022 02:18 PM
Tristan Thompson
Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is celebrating a special milestone in his oldest child's life.

The NBA star shared a photo on Instagram in which he poses with 5½-year-old son Prince Oliver for his first day of school on Tuesday

"My young King's first day👑✏️📚," he captioned the sweet father-son shot.

Thompson wore a Supreme t-shirt and black pants with printed Nike sneakers for the occasion, while Prince wore a Moschino t-shirt and a pair of army green shorts, By his feet was a Grogu-print backpack with his name on the front.

Thompson shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig. He also shares an infant son and daughter True, 4, with ex Khloé Kardashian and son Theo, 9 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Last month, the NBA pro, 31, took to the court with Prince, sharing a photo of the future All-Star wearing his dad's Chicago Bulls jersey while he showed off his athletic prowess.

"Training Day," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story.

"Starting them early," the proud dad captioned a follow-up clip of his son practicing his dribbling.

tristan thompson
tristan thompson/instagram

Though he has yet to comment on his now 5-week-old son with Kardashian, a source told PEOPLE last month that The Kardashians star, 38, wanted to maintain the co-parenting relationship.

"Just like they do with True, Khloé will co-parent the baby with Tristan," the source said at the time. "Tristan is the dad and Khloé wants him involved as much as possible. He is great with True."

A source previously told PEOPLE, "Khloé and Tristan are not back together."

