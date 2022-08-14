Tristan Thompson Shows Off 5-Year-Old Son Prince's Basketball Skills: 'Starting Them Early'

Tristan Thompson is training the next generation of ballers.

The NBA pro, 31, took to the court with his 5½-year-old son Prince Oliver on Saturday, sharing a photo of the future All-Star wearing his dad's Chicago Bulls jersey while he showed off his athletic prowess. "Training Day," Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story.

"Starting them early," the proud dad captioned a follow-up clip of his oldest child practicing his dribbling.

Thompson shares Prince with his ex-girlfriend, model Jordan Craig, who was pregnant with their son when the relationship ended, and shortly before he began dating Khloé Kardashian.

Thompson previously raved about the joys of fatherhood last August, sharing a photo of himself and Prince on his Instagram Story. "The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father," he wrote at the time.

The new Bulls recruit also shares daughter True Thompson, 4, with Kardashian, 38. The pair welcomed their second baby via surrogate earlier this month.

A source told PEOPLE that the Kardashians star is "taking her time" deciding on a name for the baby boy.

Their new addition comes after Thompson was sued for child support in December by Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols after a months-long sexual relationship, during which they conceived a son. The baby, named Theo, was born earlier that month.

Thompson has since confirmed that he is the baby's father and apologized to Kardashian following the results of a paternity test. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he said in January.

A source later told PEOPLE that Thompson's infidelity was "devastating" for Kardashian and she will "never take him back again."

Another insider said that they "will always be a family," adding: "When Khloé found out in December that the surrogate was pregnant, she was elated. Shortly after though, Tristan's new cheating was exposed. It was a bittersweet situation for Khloé."