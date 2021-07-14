Tristan Thompson isn't afraid to play spa day!

On Tuesday, the 30-year-old Boston Celtics player shared a video on his Instagram Story of the sweet moment he gave his daughter True, 3, a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," he wrote atop the clip with a few heart emojis.

"Am I doing a good job, TuTu? Do you have money to pay?" Thompson asked the toddler, gently painting her nails with pink polish as they sat together on the floor, a pink beauty kit beside them.

"No," True said, making her father laugh.

"Don't worry, this one will be free on the house," the athlete added.

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Video Painting Daughter True's Nails Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

The NBA player shares True with Khloé Kardashian, and son Prince, 4, with ex Jordan Craig. The center and power forward celebrated his children on Father's Day, posting a picture with each of his kids in a two-part carousel.

"🙏🏾❤️🤘🏾❤️🙏🏾 happy Father's Day," he wrote, sharing smiling snaps of himself with Prince and True.

In another daddy-daughter moment, Thompson shared another sweet video with his daughter the day after her April 12 birthday.

"My Princess 👑 Daddy Loves you Baby TuTu❤️," he captioned the clip, in which True ran to her dad for a kiss. In other posts on social media, he's often called his lookalike daughter "daddy's twin" as well.

In June, a source told PEOPLE that Thompson and Kardashian, 37, called it quits again but remain focused keeping a positive co-parenting situation for their daughter.

According to TMZ and the New York Post's Page Six, which first reported the split, the pair parted ways after Instagram model Sydney Chase claimed in April that she slept with Thompson in the fall while he was with Kardashian. (Thompson's lawyer denied the allegations at the time, according to TMZ.)

Amid the split, a source told PEOPLE earlier this month that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum is "doing okay," as the two care for their daughter together.

"True will always be her first priority and ultimately she's focused on a healthy family for her daughter, so Tristan will always be a part of Khloé's life," the insider said. "And she and Tristan are still very much in touch and are great co-parents to True."

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson, Khloé Kardashian and daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

In honor of Kardashian's birthday in June, Tristan shared a touching tribute on Instagram, thanking her for always "putting our family first."