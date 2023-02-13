Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with 'Mini Me' Daughter True, 4, on School's Jersey Day

Tristan Thompson was proud to have his little girl, 4-year-old True, wear a child-sized version of his Chicago Bulls jersey

Published on February 13, 2023 01:43 PM
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with 'Mini Me' Daughter True
Photo: Tristan Thompson/instagram

Tristan Thompson was excited to celebrate a special school spirit day with his little girl.

The NBA player, 31, posed for a set of photos with daughter True that he shared on Instagram Sunday. In the sweet pictures, the two share the same smile as Tristan squats next to his 4-year-old, who wears a miniature version of his Chicago Bulls jersey while he holds a basketball.

"Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime," he captioned the shots.

In December, the father of four shared a silly dance video with True to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2.

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," he captioned the video, which ended with Thompson scooping up his daughter and twirling her around.

Tristan shares True and a 7-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with ex Khloé Kardashian.

CLEVELAND, OH - MAY 23: Tristan Thompson #13 of the Cleveland Cavaliers reacts in the third quarter against the Boston Celtics during Game Four of the 2017 NBA Eastern Conference Finals at Quicken Loans Arena on May 23, 2017 in Cleveland, Ohio. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images) ; https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/ Tristan Thompson, Prince Basketball Skills
Gregory Shamus/Getty; Tristan Thompson/Instagram

He is also dad to 14-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan joined Prince at his school in the fall to celebrate the little one's first day of school.

"My young King's first day👑✏️📚," he captioned the sweet father-son shot.

A few weeks prior, he had Prince posing in his Chicago Bulls jersey as the two shot around on an indoor court.

