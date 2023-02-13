Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with 'Mini Me' Daughter True, 4, on School's Jersey Day

Tristan Thompson was excited to celebrate a special school spirit day with his little girl.

The NBA player, 31, posed for a set of photos with daughter True that he shared on Instagram Sunday. In the sweet pictures, the two share the same smile as Tristan squats next to his 4-year-old, who wears a miniature version of his Chicago Bulls jersey while he holds a basketball.

"Jersey day is my favorite day of the school year #minime," he captioned the shots.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In December, the father of four shared a silly dance video with True to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2.

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," he captioned the video, which ended with Thompson scooping up his daughter and twirling her around.

Tristan shares True and a 7-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with ex Khloé Kardashian.

Gregory Shamus/Getty; Tristan Thompson/Instagram

He is also dad to 14-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

Tristan joined Prince at his school in the fall to celebrate the little one's first day of school.

"My young King's first day👑✏️📚," he captioned the sweet father-son shot.

A few weeks prior, he had Prince posing in his Chicago Bulls jersey as the two shot around on an indoor court.