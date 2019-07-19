Khloé & Tristan
Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photo with Daughter True at Baby Class and Declares They Are 'Twins'

Thompson is also a father to son Prince with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig

By Robyn Merrett
July 19, 2019 06:31 PM

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his baby girl True!

On Friday, Thompson, 28, shared a sweet photo on Instagram of himself and little True, 1, having fun at what appears to be a baby class.

“Twins 🙏🏾😍🙌🏾,” Thompson captioned the shot, pointing out their striking resemblance.

In the shot, the tiny tot can be seen sitting in between her dad’s legs as he placed her little foot on an Oball toy ball — all while they looked off into the distance. Thompson is also a father to son Prince, 2, with ex Jordan Craig.

RELATED: It’s ‘True’ Love! The Cutest Photos of Khloé Kardashian’s Daughter

The Cleveland Cavaliers player isn’t the only one who has made note of how much he and True look alike.

Earlier this week, a fan posted a side-by-side photo of Thompson and True with the caption, “I know Khloé [Kardashian] hates Tristan, but Baby True [is] starting to look just like him.”

On Wednesday, Kardashian, 35, responded to the photo, defending Thompson by saying she doesn’t hold any grudges against her ex.

“Why would I ever hate anyone who helped create such an angel?” she wrote, as captured by Comments by Celebs. “People make mistakes, but I won’t hurt my own healing by holding on to hate. I’m too busy raising my beautiful baby and securing that [money] to hate any individual. Sweet True has always looked like her daddy. She’s beautiful!!”

Kardashian posted a similar message on her Instagram Stories, stressing the importance of a positive outlook.

“Hate no one, no matter how much they’ve wronged you,” her post read. “Live humbly, no matter how wealthy you become. Think positively, no matter how hard life is. Give much, even if you’ve been given little. Forgive all, especially yourself. And never stop praying for the best for everyone.”

Khloé Kardashian, Tristan Thompson and Tru
Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Kardashian and Thompson broke up last winter after the basketball player was accused of cheating on her once again, this time with family friend Jordyn Woods in February.

He was previously allegedly unfaithful last year, just days before Kardashian gave birth to their daughter in April 2018. (He has never publicly addressed any of the allegations.)

A source previously told PEOPLE that while Kardashian and Thompson’s relationship was already on the rocks before he made out with Woods, at the time, she still hoped they could get back on track.

RELATED: Khloé Kardashian Throws Shade at Critics Who Mom-Shame Her Long Nails

“She always hoped there was a way things could work out, because that’s what she wanted for True,” the source said. “She wanted True to live with both her parents.”

According to the source, Thompson “was doing everything he could to get Khloé back,” but she chose to move on for good.

