Tristan Thompson Shares Photo with 5-Year-Old Son Prince: 'That's My Best Friend'

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality time with his little boy.

On Friday, the 30-year-old NBA star shared a selfie on his Instagram Story while hanging out with his 5-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with Jordan Craig.

The two smiled for the camera as Thompson wrote, "That's my best friend❤️"

The post with Prince came one day after Thompson spent time with his 3½-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian.

In a video on his Instagram Story, Thompson smiled as he filmed True sitting next to him eating dinner. He gave her a kiss on the cheek as she giggled.

"My favorite type of date nights ❤️🤞🏾," he wrote alongside the clip.

Thompson's children previously made an appearance on his social media account back in October when he shared a photo of Prince and True hanging out together at an arcade. The first snap showed the siblings standing side-by-side with big smiles while another showed True looking fondly at her big brother.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️," Thompson captioned the Instagram post.

Since then, Thompson has become a father of three, welcoming a newborn son with Maralee Nichols.

Nichols welcomed her son on Dec. 1, 2021, sharing her first photo of the baby boy on Instagram days later. Last month, Thompson confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child after previously disputing the paternity.

While confirming the news on Instagram, Thompson wrote, "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

However, last week, Nichols claimed the Sacramento Kings player hasn't taken any initiatives to get involved in their baby's life.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," Nichols' representative said in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

The statement came after reports that Thompson is paying thousands of dollars to Nichols as well as the two other mothers of his children, Kardashian and Craig.