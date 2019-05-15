Tristan Thompson is a proud dad!

On Tuesday, the Cleveland Cavaliers player, 28, shared adorable photos of his kids — daughter True with ex Khloé Kardashian and son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

In the first photo, shared to Thompson’s Instagram Stories, Prince, 2, can be seen smiling while on, what appears to be a boat ride.

“Mi bwoy sweet,” Thompson, wrote over the photo.

In the next shot, baby True, 13 months, was photographed reading a children’s book.

“My little scholar,” Thompson said of the tiny tot.

The tribute comes just days after Mother’s Day when the pro baller did not celebrate his children’s mothers by acknowledging them on social media. Fortunately, Thompson did remember to post something sweet about his mom.

“Happy Mother’s Day Mommy ❤️ I love you soo much I’m so blessed to have a mother that loves me the way you do and willing to sacrifice everything for her kids,” the wrote.

Thompson and Kardashian, 34, are doing their best to co-parent True following his alleged cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods, and recently they reunited to celebrate True’s first birthday.

Kardashian and her famous family gathered together for an elaborate outdoor party full of unicorns, butterflies and balloons. Thompson was in attendance as seen in videos shared on Khloé’s Instagram Story and his own Instagram account.

“❤️❤️my princess❤️❤️ I love you soo much,” Thompson captioned a father-daughter video from the bash.

Kardashian previously called Thompson a “good dad” to their daughter, telling fans: “He is a good dad to her. My sweet and special baby True will NEVER be put in the middle of him and I. I can promise that.”

While Khloé is doing her best to make sure Thompson remains present in True’s life, she’s still trying to find her new normal.

Last week, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star posted an inspirational quote about feeling proud of the personal progress she’s made since ending her relationship with Thompson.

“I’m happy, hurting and healing at the same time,” the quote read. “Don’t ask me how I’m doing it because I don’t know, but I’m doing it, and I’m so proud of myself.”

Another quote said: “Give yourself credit for the days you made it when you thought you couldn’t.”

A source previously told PEOPLE that while Kardashian is disappointed in the outcome of her relationship with Thompson, she’s keeping her head high.

“Khloé is great. Her heartbreak seems to have passed and her mood is much lighter,” the source said. “Although she really wanted Tristan to come around, grow up and be a man, she seems to have realized that she’s much better off now. Everyone is happy to see her happier.”

According to the source, Kardashian hasn’t jumped back into the dating scene yet, but will “eventually.”