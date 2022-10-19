Tristan Thompson is feeling the love.

The Chicago Bulls player posted a photo on his Instagram Story Wednesday of an adorable handmade gift courtesy of 4-year-old daughter True.

"Lights my heart ❤️👑," he captioned the shot, adding a hashtag that reads "my princess."

The photo shows a picture frame with a heart-shaped cutout fitted with a black and white photo of the father and daughter. The frame's wood is painted red, yellow and green and has stick-on letters that read "True 2022." Another sticker on the frame says "I love you daddy," white tile letters spell out "Dad" in the opposite corner.

Tristan shares True and a 9-week old son with ex Khloé Kardashian. He is also dad to son Prince, 5, with ex Jordan Craig and son Theo, 10 months, with Maralee Nichols.

Tristan Thompson/Instagram; Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty

On the season 2 premiere of The Kardashians, Khloé allowed Tristan into the hospital to meet his son, despite the ongoing drama between them.

"I've been on the fence about letting Tristan come to the hospital or not, but Tristan wants to be here so I just figured, why not let him come? I'll never get this moment back," she said in a confessional.

Khloé and Tristan started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting. Khloé then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Tristan was expecting a baby with another woman. That same month, Tristan confirmed he fathered the baby with Nichols.

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

Later in the season, the Good American founder, 38, revealed to sister Kim Kardashian that she said no to Tristan, 31, when he initially asked her to marry him, which a source told PEOPLE occurred in December 2019.

Despite lingering concerns about Thompson's infidelity, the couple had rekindled when he popped the question a second time, and Kardashian said yes around February 2021. Kardashian called off the secret engagement in December 2021, as news of his infidelity broke.