The NBA player posted an adorable picture of his children during a trip to the arcade

Tristan Thompson Shares Sweet Photos of His Kids True, 3, and Prince, 4, Together: 'My Everything'

Tristan Thompson can't get over how much his kids are growing.

On Tuesday, the Sacramento Kings player, 30, shared adorable photos of his 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, and his 3-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, hanging out together.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

The first snap shows the siblings standing side-by-side with big smiles as they spend time at an arcade while another shows True looking fondly at her big brother.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️," Thompson captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Tristan Thompson Instagram Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Kardashian, 37, commented on the photo, writing, "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️."

Tristan Thompson Instagram Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram; Rocky Widner/NBAE via Getty Images

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The NBA player typically shares snaps while spending time with his kids individually. Thompson previously gave fans a glimpse of his kids together back in 2018 after True was born, posting a family portrait on Instagram for the first time.

In June of that year, the dad of two also showed off his Father's Day bling, a photo of two gold necklaces that read "TRUE" and "PRINCE" on each piece that was encrusted with diamonds on a chunky curb-style chain. In August, Thompson wrote on his Instagram Story, "The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father 🙏🏾."

Thompson and Kardashian have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June. A source previously told PEOPLE that the exes are continuing to "keep things friendly" for True's sake.

Tristan Thompson Khloe Kardashian Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian with daughter True | Credit: Tristan Thompson Instagram

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.