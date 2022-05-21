Tristan Thompson and 4-year-old daughter True were twinning as they smiled in a sweet snap posted to the NBA star’s Instagram Story Friday

Tristan Thompson Looks After Daughter True as Khloé Kardashian Jets Off to Kourtney's Italian Wedding

https://www.instagram.com/realtristan13/; Khloé Kardashian arrives at The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/MG22/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue )

Tristan Thompson is spending some quality father-daughter time with True!

The NBA star, 31, posted an adorable picture of himself and his 4-year-old daughter, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian, to his Instagram Story Friday, simply captioning the smiley snap, "Twinz❤️❤️."

In the next Story, the daddy-daughter duo can be seen partaking in some serious self-care, with True plopping a large amount of what appears to be a conditioning gel on her dad's head, to which he exclaims, "Oh, wow! That's a big one! Okay… The waves are going to be looking like a tsunami, right?"

"I have to wash this," True says in the next clip, while Thompson gets up close to the camera to show the end result of his makeover, saying, "Stylin' by True."

Thompson appears to be on full-time daddy duty while Khloé, 37, is in Italy with the rest of the Kardashian-Jenner bunch for Kourtney and Travis Barker's wedding.

On Friday, the family — including Kris, Kim, Kendall, and Kylie, who were all dressed to the nines in their finest gothic glam getups — got the wedding festivities started, kicking off the celebratory weekend with a romantic dinner at Ristorante Puny in Portofino.

"It's a beautiful evening. Kourtney looks gorgeous. They have a special menu with Italian wine, hand-made trofie pasta pesto, sea bass and coffee parfaits," a source told PEOPLE. "The menu is decorated with a heart. You can feel all the love. Everyone is very excited to celebrate Kourtney and Travis."

The couple is set to marry at L'Olivetta, a villa owned by Dolce & Gabbana in Portofino, Italy, with a reception to follow at Castello Brown, a 16th-century castle in the seaside town.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum and the Blink-182 rocker, who got engaged in October 2021, legally tied the knot in Santa Barbara on Sunday, an insider told PEOPLE. Their close friends and family were present for the intimate ceremony.