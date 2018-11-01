Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Spend Baby True's First Halloween Together as a Family

It’s a family affair!

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian rang in their daughter’s first Halloween in Cleveland.

The 27-year-old Cleveland Cavaliers player shared two photos of himself, Khloé and True on his Instagram Stories with the 6-month-old baby girl dressed as an adorable flamingo after already debuting a unicorn, panda and a tiger costume.

In the first shot, Tristan held True over his head writing, “Happy Halloween” with the pumpkin emoji. In the next sot, Khloé and Tristan smiled with True sitting on Tristan’s lap.

“Clearly I don’t know where the camera lense [sic] is,” Tristan wrote.

The family photos come just a day after Khloé was photographed supporting Tristan at the Cleveland Cavaliers’ home game at Quicken Loans Arena, according to TMZ.

Tristan and True Thompson Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Sitting alone in the crowd, Khloé seemed to have brought good luck to the team, who entered the evening with a 0-6 record. The Cavaliers ended up winning Tuesday’s game, 136-114.

There has been heavy speculation surrounding Khloé and Tristan’s relationship status ever since the reality star put her move to Cleveland on hold at the beginning of the fall.

Khloé originally planned to return to the city with the couple’s 6-month-old daughter True to be with Tristan as he began his basketball season. Instead, the mom of one stayed behind in Los Angeles with her family.

The entire Kardashian clan has also remained tight-lipped about the move, including matriarch Kris Jenner.

During a recent trip to The Ellen DeGeneres Show, Jenner, 62, would not budge when it came to revealing her daughter’s future living arrangements.

“Maybe!” she replied after DeGeneres asked if Kardashian was moving to the Midwest.

Nearly six months since her NBA player boyfriend’s cheating scandal, sources have told PEOPLE the couple’s relationship could be on the rocks.

“Khloé very much seems over Tristan,” a source recently told PEOPLE. “Not sure how they went from fine to being apart for weeks, but Khloé is doing great.”

Tristan Thompson and Khloé Kardashian Jerritt Clark/Getty

“It doesn’t seem to bother her that she isn’t with Tristan in Cleveland,” the source added. “She seems to know what she wants in her life right now. And it definitely doesn’t seem like she wants to be with Tristan.”

“It’s amazing to see what a great mom she is and how much she enjoys it,” the source also said. “She is very much just focused on the happy things in her life. True, of course, makes her the happiest.”