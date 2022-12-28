Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True for Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'

Tristan Thompson shares True, 4, and a 5-month-old baby boy with Khloé Kardashian, son Theo, 12 months, with Maralee Nichols, and son Prince, 6, with ex Jordan Craig

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on December 28, 2022 11:09 AM
Tristan Thompson Joins Daughter True in Sweet Dance Video: 'Anything for My Baby Girl'
Photo: Tristan Thompson/Instagram

Tristan Thompson is showing off his dance moves with his favorite little lady.

The NBA star, 31, shared a sweet video on Instagram Tuesday where he enjoyed a kitchen dance party with his 4-year-old daughter True.

The pair danced and sang together to Taron Egerton and Tori Kelly's version of Shawn Mendes' "There's Nothing Holdin' Me Back" from Sing 2.

"When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl ❤️👑," he captioned the video, which ended with Thompson scooping up his daughter and twirling her around.

Thompson shares True and a 5-month-old son, whose name has yet to be revealed, with ex Khloé Kardashian. He is also dad to 12-month-old son Theo with Maralee Nichols and 6-year-old son Prince with ex Jordan Craig.

During the season 2 finale of The Kardashians last month, the show revisited the birth of Thompson and Kardashian's son, who arrived in July 2022 via surrogate shortly after news broke of Thompson's paternity scandal.

The finale showed the Good American co-founder, 38, showing True her little brother via FaceTime. "Do you think he's cute?" the mom of two asked her daughter on the phone, as footage showed Kardashian leaving the hospital with her newborn.

The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson with their son. HULU

In the premiere episode, which aired in late September, the mom of two shared that her baby boy's name "is going to start with a T."

"I mean, that's really the only names I've been looking at," Kardashian told momager Kris Jenner during the interview.

According to Kardashian, the fallout from the paternity scandal caused her to feel "depressed and sad" every day, but her son's arrival uplifted her.

"Now I finally get to start the healing process. Now I get to start enjoying my life with two kids in it and figuring this out," she said in a confessional during the season 2 premiere. "This is gonna be day one, and this is gonna be the start of something positive and happy and beautiful."

