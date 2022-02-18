Tristan Thompson Has Adorable Night Out with Daughter True, 3: 'Favorite Type of Date Nights'

Tristan Thompson is loving his father-daughter date nights with his little girl.

On Thursday, the 30-year-old NBA star shared a night out at a restaurant with his 3½-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with ex Khloé Kardashian.

In a video on his Instagram Story, Thompson smiled as he filmed True sitting next to him eating dinner. The proud father sweetly gave her a kiss on the cheek as she giggled.

"My favorite type of date nights ❤️🤞🏾," he wrote alongside the clip.

Last week, Thompson also shared a photo hugging his little girl as she smiled sitting on his lap.

Thompson has been spending a lot of quality time with True recently. His post comes shortly after Maralee Nichols, whom the basketball player shares a newborn baby with, criticized him for his alleged lack of support as a father.

Nichols welcomed her son on Dec. 1, 2021, sharing her first photo of the baby boy on Instagram days later. Last month, Thompson confirmed he was the father of Nichols' child after previously disputing the paternity.

Earlier this week, Nichols claimed the Sacramento Kings player hasn't taken any initiatives to get involved in their baby's life.

"Despite news reports stating otherwise, Tristan Thompson has done nothing to support their son. He has not made any attempt to meet their son nor has he provided any financial assistance," Nichols' representative said in a statement sent to PEOPLE on Tuesday. "In the future we hope that reporters covering this situation contact us to confirm any facts before publishing."

Maralee Nichols, Tristan Thompson Credit: Maralee Nichols/Instagram; George Pimentel/Getty

The statement came after reports that Thompson is paying thousands of dollars to Nichols as well as the two other mothers of his children. He also shares 5-year-old son Prince with Jordan Craig.

A representative for Thompson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.