Tristan Thompson Gave Daughter True a Diamond Necklace Worth Roughly $25,000 for Her 4th Birthday

Tristan Thompson gave his daughter a very extravagant gift for her 4th birthday.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, the family gathered to celebrate True's birthday and while the NBA star wasn't able to attend because of a game, he made his presence felt with a special gift.

One scene featured Khloé Kardashian showing party planner Mindy Weiss, who helped bring Kardashian's vision for True's special day to life, a photo of a diamond necklace the preschooler received from her dad.

"Her dad got her this diamond necklace this morning, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God,'" Kardashian said.

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, is familiar with pieces similar to True's — though she did not design this specific piece — and offers her insights on how much the special gift may have cost the 31-year-old free agent.

"This is a classic necklace that True can wear forever, especially since it appears to be set in platinum. It features round, graduated diamonds the entire way around, which I estimate totals 4 carats," Luker tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I also see a heart-shaped diamond on the side, which adds a special touch! This platinum necklace can cost approximately $25,000."

During the celebration, Kris Jenner pulled Kardashian, 38, aside to tell her she received a call from Thompson, who said he "privately went ahead and took care of the whole party."

"He's not taking care of the whole party," Kardashian replied. "That's nice but I won't let that happen."

"You should. He was so excited to do it," Jenner noted.

"And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself," Kardashian said, giving Jenner a hug.

"I know, but you should let him do that. He wanted to do that for her birthday," Jenner continued, as Kardashian again asserted, "That's very nice, but I won't let him do that."

"I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help," Kardashian, who also shares a baby boy with Thompson, added in a confessional.

Khloe Kardashian instagram

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting.

The mom of two then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols. That same month, Thompson confirmed he fathered the baby with Nichols.

In August, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate.