Tristan Thompson Gave Daughter True a Diamond Necklace Worth Roughly $25,000 for Her 4th Birthday

Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson share daughter True, 4, and a 3-month-old son

By
Angela Andaloro
Angela Andaloro

Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on November 4, 2022 03:55 PM
True Thompson, Tristan Thompson
Photo: Khloe Kardashian/Instagram; George Pimentel/Getty

Tristan Thompson gave his daughter a very extravagant gift for her 4th birthday.

In this week's episode of The Kardashians, the family gathered to celebrate True's birthday and while the NBA star wasn't able to attend because of a game, he made his presence felt with a special gift.

One scene featured Khloé Kardashian showing party planner Mindy Weiss, who helped bring Kardashian's vision for True's special day to life, a photo of a diamond necklace the preschooler received from her dad.

"Her dad got her this diamond necklace this morning, and I'm like, 'Oh, my God,'" Kardashian said.

Jenny Luker, president of Platinum Guild International USA, is familiar with pieces similar to True's — though she did not design this specific piece — and offers her insights on how much the special gift may have cost the 31-year-old free agent.

"This is a classic necklace that True can wear forever, especially since it appears to be set in platinum. It features round, graduated diamonds the entire way around, which I estimate totals 4 carats," Luker tells PEOPLE exclusively. "I also see a heart-shaped diamond on the side, which adds a special touch! This platinum necklace can cost approximately $25,000."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 7; Tristan Thompson

During the celebration, Kris Jenner pulled Kardashian, 38, aside to tell her she received a call from Thompson, who said he "privately went ahead and took care of the whole party."

"He's not taking care of the whole party," Kardashian replied. "That's nice but I won't let that happen."

"You should. He was so excited to do it," Jenner noted.

"And I'm so excited that I could do it all by myself," Kardashian said, giving Jenner a hug.

"I know, but you should let him do that. He wanted to do that for her birthday," Jenner continued, as Kardashian again asserted, "That's very nice, but I won't let him do that."

"I work really hard to do elaborate things for True and I don't need anyone's help," Kardashian, who also shares a baby boy with Thompson, added in a confessional.

Khloe Kardashian
Khloe Kardashian instagram

Kardashian and Thompson started dating in 2016 and welcomed daughter True in 2018. They split in June 2021 before reuniting.

The mom of two then ended her romantic relationship with the NBA player in January this year, shortly after it was reported that Thompson was expecting a baby with another woman, Maralee Nichols. That same month, Thompson confirmed he fathered the baby with Nichols.

In August, a rep for Kardashian told PEOPLE that she and Thompson welcomed their second baby, a son, together via surrogate.

Related Articles
The Kardashians Season 2 Episode 7; Tristan Thompson
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Why She Wouldn't Let Tristan Thompson Pay for True's 4th Birthday Party
khloe kardashian and tristan thompson
Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson's Relationship Timeline
Maralee Nichols Poses in Matching Skeleton Costumes with Son Theo, 10 Months
Maralee Nichols Shares Photos of Her and Tristan Thompson's Son Dressed Up for Halloween
Tristan Thompson
All About Tristan Thompson's 4 Kids
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Tristan Thompson Met Son He Shares with Khloé Kardashian in Hospital: 'He Wants to Be Here'
Tristan Thompson
Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince Starting School: 'My Young King's First Day'
Khloé Kardashian attends The 2022 Met Gala Celebrating "In America: An Anthology of Fashion" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 02, 2022 in New York City
Khloé Kardashian's Dating History: From Lamar Odom to Tristan Thompson
Khloe Kardashian, Kris Jenner, The kardashians
Kris Jenner Says It's 'Hard to Watch' Khloé Kardashian 'in Pain' as They Address Baby No. 2
The Kardashians season 2 khloe welcomes her son
Khloé Kardashian Talks Baby Boy's Name: 'That's Really the Only Names I've Been Looking At'
Khloe Kardashian and True
See How Khloé Kardashian Went All Out to Celebrate Daughter True's First Day of Pre-K: Photos
Maralee Nichols son Theo
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photo of Son Theo, 9 Months, Looking Tall While Relaxing on Her Bed
THE TONIGHT SHOW STARRING JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 1675 -- Pictured: Media personality Kim Kardashian poses backstage on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 -- (Photo by: Todd Owyoung/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images); Mandatory Credit: Photo by Frank Micelotta/Shutterstock (12988517d) Khloe Kardashian Hulu's 'The Kardashians' FYC Event, Hollywood, California, USA - 15 Jun 2022 Wearing Narciso Rodriguez, Shoes By Gianvito Rossi
Kim Kardashian Tells Sister Khloé 'Nobody Deserves Happiness Like You Do' During Baby Shower Speech
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Reveals Sweet Gifts Jeremy Scott Sent Newborn Baby Boy
Khloe Kardashian
Khloé Kardashian Says She Loves 'Everything' About Being a Mom of 2, 'Even the Hard Parts'
kim Khloe Kardashian at Beyonce's bday
Khloé and Kim Kardashian Join LaLa Anthony in Head-Turning Looks for Beyoncé's Birthday: 'Single Ladies'
Malika Haqq arrives at DGA Theater Complex on October 03, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Steve Granitz/WireImage); Khloé Kardashian attends the 2019 E! People's Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on November 10, 2019 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rodin Eckenroth/WireImage); Tristan Thompson attends the Uninterrupted Canada Launch held at Louis Louis at The St. Regis Toronto on August 02, 2019 in Toronto, Canada. (Photo by George Pimentel/Getty Images)
Malika Haqq Says Khloé Kardashian Has a 'Great Deal' of 'Faith' After Tristan Thompson's Cheating