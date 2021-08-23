Tristan Thompson Calls Fatherhood the 'Biggest Blessing' as He Shares Sweet Snap with Son Prince

Tristan Thompson is feeling grateful for his little man.

On Sunday, the Boston Celtics player, 30, shared a sentimental snap to his Instagram Story, gushing over his love of being a dad.

In the sweet selfie, Thompson smiles with his 4-year-old son Prince, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig, while sitting together on red comfy chairs.

"The biggest blessing in the world is to be a father 🙏🏾," Thompson writes.

The athlete is also dad to daughter True, 3, whom he Khloé Kardashian.

Last month, Thompson more spent quality time with his son as the two bonded over Space Jam: A New Legacy in an adorable video he posted to his Instagram Story. "Movie time!!!!" Thompson wrote with the clip.

"What are you ready to watch?" he asked Prince, who pointed at their giant TV and said, "Space Jam!" Thompson hyped up his oldest child. "Let's go!" the proud dad exclaimed.

He followed up the clip with a cute pajama-clad selfie of the two of them cuddled up on the couch to watch the sequel's star LeBron James, whom he tagged in the story.

Thompson previously enjoyed a father/daughter day with True. He posted a sweet video earlier this week of himself giving the toddler a manicure. "Gotta keep my babygirl right," the father of two wrote with the video.

While they're no longer together romantically, Kardashian and Thompson remain close as they co-parent their daughter, and the Good American founder remains "loyal" to her ex.

"For now, Khloé is single and seems okay with it," a source told PEOPLE in July. "She continues to co-parent with Tristan and they spend time together as a family. Even though he has disappointed Khloé so many times, she is still very loyal to Tristan."