Tristan Thompson Is Expecting a Baby with Texas Personal Trainer in December

Tristan Thompson will soon be the father of three.

The NBA star, 30, will become the father of a baby boy with Texas personal trainer Maralee Nichols this month, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

The documents show that Nichols is suing Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees. The Sacramento Kings player admitted to having sex with the personal trainer on at least one occasion, per the docket.

Thompson ordered "genetic testing" in July before amending his petition in a Texas court last month, according to the court documents.

Thompson's rep did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment prior to publication.

Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, whom he shares with Khloé Kardashian, plus son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

A source tells PEOPLE that Kardashian, 37, and Thompson were "together in March" and "knows about the baby, but hasn't known for long."

Thompson and Kardashian have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June. A source previously told PEOPLE that the exes are continuing to "keep things friendly" for True's sake.

In October, the Sacramento Kings player shared rare photos of his two children hanging out together at an arcade. The first snap shows the siblings standing side-by-side with big smiles while another shows True looking fondly at her big brother.

"Let me love you a little more, before you are not so little anymore #MyEverything❤️❤️," Thompson captioned the sweet Instagram post.

Kardashian commented on the photo, writing, "They are so beautiful and sweet!!!! So so blessed!!! What angels! ❤️."

The NBA player typically shares snaps while spending time with his kids individually. Thompson previously gave fans a glimpse of his kids together back in 2018 after True was born, posting a family portrait on Instagram for the first time.