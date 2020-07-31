Tristan Thompson Posts Sweet Snap with Daughter True, as Khloé Kardashian Calls Pair ‘Twins’

Like father, like daughter!

Tristan Thompson shared a sweet snapshot on Friday, which featured the NBA player snuggling up with daughter True, 2.

Commenting on their matching daddy-daughter smiles, the Canadian athlete, 29, fittingly captioned the image, "Daddy's Twin."

Khloé Kardashian, who has commented numerous times on the fact that the pair's daughter is the spitting image of Thompson, went on to share some sweet words about the adorable photo — as did several members of her famous family.

"Twins!!!!!! The cutest photo" the Good American designer 36, wrote, as sister Kim Kardashian West added "OMG twins!!!" and brother Rob Kardashian replied, "Trueeee trueee."

LeBron James also commented on the strong family resemblance, writing, "My GOODNESS man!!!! Super Twins!!!!"

Although Kardashian and Thompson split last year following the basketball player's cheating scandal with Kardashian family friend Jordyn Woods, a source recently told PEOPLE that the pair are "giving their relationship another try."

Earlier this month, the pair were even spotted filming an upcoming episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians in Malibu.

The shooting "was all about Khloé and Tristan," a source told PEOPLE at the time.

Although the pair have had have their ups and downs, these days Kardashian and Thompson are in a great place.

"So many people don't understand it, but I lead with love and we put our child first," the reality star told PEOPLE exclusively earlier this month. "If you have that mindset, everything else follows easily. We have a family together. Don't make it more difficult by dragging your feet. This is going to be forever, so we want to make it the best that we can."