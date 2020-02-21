Tristan Thompson and True “Can’t Stop the Feeling!”

One day after Khloé Kardashian shared a similar video of herself and True jamming to Justin Timberlake‘s hit Trolls tune, her ex Thompson posted one of himself and their 22-month-old daughter dancing to the same song.

Taken at Kardashian’s home, the footage saw True literally running circles around her NBA star dad, 28, before Thompson stood up from his crouching position and got into the rhythm with his little girl, singing along.

“Dancing with my Princess Tutu 👑 ❤️,” he captioned the cute Friday morning clip.

While Khloé, 35, hasn’t commented as of yet, her sister Kim Kardashian West remarked, “Dance Party!!!” in the comments section, dropping three white heart emojis in addition.

Kardashian’s Thursday post saw her daughter leading her in their own fun dance routine, where the two boogied inside True’s bedroom with their respective dance partners (a.k.a. two of True’s Sesame Street dolls).

The Revenge Body host showed off her toned body in a sports-bra-and-leggings combo during their routine as she exclaimed “Woo!” and “Go, Tutu, go!”, using her and Thompson’s nickname for their only child together.

Kardashian wrote in her caption that the dance party wasn’t a one-off occurrence — instead, “recently this has been our morning routine. Same song 🎶 can’t stop the feeling by Justin Timberlake🎶 Same dance partners.”

Many of the duo’s friends and family members chimed in on the comments about the cuteness of the video, like sister Kylie Jenner who called it “The best.” Replied Kardashian, shouting out Jenner’s 2-year-old daughter Stormi for her recent Trolls-inclusive birthday bash: “Thanks to Stormis World [True] is now feeling trolls.”

On Wednesday, the Keeping Up with the Kardashians star gave her followers a glimpse into her and True’s mother-daughter morning mealtime routine, posting a photo of them sitting down together for breakfast.

“Morning Mommy and Tutu!!” Thompson responded in the comments, adding heart and praise hands emojis.

Despite their seemingly friendly dynamic, Kardashian and the Cleveland Cavaliers player are not involved romantically again following Thompson’s multiple cheating scandals. (The two split in February of last year.)

“Khloé and Tristan are not back together,” a source told PEOPLE earlier this week. “This is not anything that Khloé is interested in. But they are getting along great.”