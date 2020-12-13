Tristan Thompson Celebrates Son Prince's 4th Birthday: 'Daddy Loves You Baby Boy'

"Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her,” Thompson wrote, referencing 2½-year-old daughter True

Tristan Thompson is showering Prince Oliver with love!

The Boston Celtics player, 29, shared a birthday sweet tribute on Saturday to his 4-year-old son with ex Jordan Craig.

“Happy birthday Princey!!!” he wrote alongside two adorable images, one of which showed the father-son pair making silly faces together. “I’m soo lucky to have you as a son.”

“Your heart and soul is pure gold. Your sister is soo lucky to have a big brother like you to watch and protect her,” he added, referencing 2½-year-old daughter True, whom he shares with girlfriend Khloé Kardashian.

Continuing, he added, “Daddy Loves you baby boy ❤️🙏🏾💪🏾🤘🏾❤️.”

In her own social media post, Craig called Prince “the most BRILLIANT, Loving & Kind son a Mum could ever ask for.”

“Here’s to another year & many more to come!” she added alongside a slideshow of images documenting a snow-filled sleigh ride the pair took together in honor of his special day.

Thompson and Kardashian, 36, officially got back together over the summer, after their relationship was on the rocks for some time due to his past cheating scandals.

"Their focus is True and they keep doing fun family activities together. Khloé really believes that things will continue to be great even after Tristan has to return to work," an insider told PEOPLE at the time. "She is very impressed with how he has stepped up."

The pair have kept their relationship mostly under wraps since getting back together, though they did dress up as a family this past Halloween.

Last month, Thompson signed a $19 million deal with the Boston Celtics for two years after playing for the Cleveland Cavaliers for nine seasons.