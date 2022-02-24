Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols' Baby's Name Revealed, NBA Star Not Listed on Birth Certificate

The father of three is not listed on the document as the birth was registered while Thompson was disputing the baby's paternity.

"Today, paternity test results reveal that I fathered a child with Maralee Nichols," he wrote. "I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son."

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote, adding, "You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."