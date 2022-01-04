Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols Will 'Amicably' Raise Baby Following Paternity Test Results

Tristan Thompson confirmed on Instagram Monday that he is the father of Maralee Nichols' baby, writing, "Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son"

Tristan Thompson says he and Maralee Nichols will raise their son in a peaceful manner.

On Monday, the NBA player, 30, confirmed on his Instagram Story that "paternity test results reveal that [he] fathered a child with Maralee Nichols."

"I take full responsibility for my actions. Now that paternity has been established I look forward to amicably raising our son," he continued. "I sincerely apologize to everyone I've hurt or disappointed throughout this ordeal both publicly and privately."

Thompson had previously disputed the paternity of the child, who was born on Dec. 1.

In a statement to PEOPLE, a rep for the new mom said, "There was never any doubt that Tristan Thompson was the father of Maralee Nichols' baby."

"Tristan made numerous false and defamatory statements and declarations about Maralee over the past few months, and she is taking his contrite statement today in the context of all of those statements," the rep continued.

In his message on Monday, Thompson also addressed ex Khloé Kardashian — whom he was dating when Nichols said the child was conceived.

"Khloé, you don't deserve this. You don't deserve the heartache and humiliation I have caused you," he wrote.

"You don't deserve the way I have treated you over the years. My actions certainly have not lined up with the way I view you. I have the utmost respect and love for you. Regardless of what you may think. Again, I am so incredibly sorry."

A source previously told PEOPLE that the Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum, 37, and Thompson officially split in June. The exes share a 3-year-old daughter True. (Thompson is also dad to son Prince, 5, whose mother is ex Jordan Craig.)

Although Thompson had previously denied having sex with Nichols, court documents revealed that the basketball star admitted that he communicated with Nichols via SnapChat, and insisted that his relationship with her was "based on sex only."

While Thompson had also previously said that the "only" date of conception could've been March 13, 2021, Nichols stated that their son was conceived in April.