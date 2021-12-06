The NBA player is already dad to daughter True, 3, with Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig

Tristan Thompson Allegedly Becomes Dad of 3 as Woman in Paternity Suit Welcomes Baby, Her Rep Says

Maralee Nichols, a woman who is suing Tristan Thompson for child support and other pregnancy-related fees, gave birth to a baby boy last week, her rep confirms to PEOPLE.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the Sacramento Kings player, 30, confessed to having sex with Nichols on at least one occasion.

Thompson is already dad to daughter True, 3, with Khloé Kardashian, as well as son Prince, 4, whom he shares with ex-girlfriend Jordan Craig.

A source confirmed to PEOPLE that Kardashian "knows about the baby, but hasn't known for long." The source said Kardashian was still dating Thompson in March when Nichols claims she was involved with the NBA star.

"Khloé was upset to find out that he cheated again," said the source. "She just can't believe that he is going to be a dad again."

"It's just a sad situation to her," they added.

The insider said that the couple was "doing great" while quarantined together during the COVID-19 lockdown, but that Kardashian "knew things would change" as soon as he returned to the NBA. "She was just hopeful that he would stay faithful and loyal to her," said the source.

"Khloe's family always tried to support her," they continued. "They always treated Tristan well even after he broke Khloe's heart multiple times."

Thompson and Kardashian have been on and off for several years, and most recently split in June.