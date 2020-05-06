90210's Mack Wilds Introduces Daughter Tristyn Naomi: 'Closest Thing That We Have to God'

Baby Tristyn was named after her dad Mack Wilds, whose birth name is Tristan Paul Mack Wilds

Tristan "Mack" Wilds is a daddy!

The singer-songwriter and actor, known for his roles on 90210 and The Wire, has welcomed his first child, a baby girl named Tristyn Naomi Wilds, with Christina Hammond, the new parents both shared on Instagram Wednesday.

Wilds and his longtime love posed for a sweet photo spread alongside baby Tristyn — who was named after her dad — for Essence, opening up about how their now-5-month-old baby girl has changed their lives.

"It just made me feel like I had to be a lot stronger," the 30-year-old star says of learning he would be a dad. "I had a lot of growing up and strengthening to do to be ready to take care of this little one."

"There's a certain tenderness when you're raising a girl," he adds. "You still have to be tough, but ultimately, when you're raising a girl, you're raising the closest thing that we have to God."

Wilds also gives major props to Hammond, 30: "Everybody says their woman is their rib. But she's my backbone. In this business, it's like, if you don't have a backbone, you're a gutted fish."

As for the new mom, she can't wait to see all the memories her beau makes with their baby girl, and cites her own circumstance as a "daddy's girl" for fueling her excitement.

"I'm blessed that she’s able to have the experience of having such a good father, because there's nothing like it," Hammond tells Essence. "I know that he has her back 1,000 percent."

In Wilds' post announcing the news, he shared three photos from the shoot — including a sweet shot of Tristyn snoozing on her dad — and began in the caption, "It brings Christina and I great joy to introduce our daughter to the world via the historic 50th Anniversary issue of the iconic publication, ESSENCE Magazine."

"ESSENCE helped change the way the world experiences the multifaceted beauty and dynamic experiences of black women in America. Today, our daughter joins the legacy of icons who have graced these pages," he continued.

"Get ready to show the world your light ... my love, Tristyn Naomi Wilds," the proud new father concluded.