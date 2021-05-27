LANCO's Tripp Howell Welcomes First Baby, Son James, with Wife Alli: 'My Life Completely Changed'

Tripp Howell and wife Alli announced exclusively with PEOPLE in November that they were expecting a baby boy

Tripp Howell is officially a dad!

The LANCO artist, 32, and his wife Alli welcomed their first baby together, son James, they revealed on Instagram last week. The newborn arrived Friday, May 14, at 8:49 a.m.

The "Greatest Love Story" singer announced the exciting news alongside a photo of the newborn, writing, "Little baby James was born at 8:49am on May 14th and my life completely changed."

"There really isn't a word to describe the kind of love a man has for his son," Howell wrote, adding, "@alli_howell was an absolute rockstar and watching her become a mother the last couple of days has given me so much joy! I love my little family! Thank you God everyone is safe and healthy!"

On her Instagram, Alli shared more photos from the delivery room, writing, "Our hearts are forever changed and truly feel like they are just gonna burst over here! We have learned so much about God's faithfulness in the path to meeting your sweet face and thank Him for every minute waiting on you baby James. What a beautiful blessing it is to be your Mom and Dad."

Back in November, Howell and LANCO bassist Chandler Baldwin both confirmed with PEOPLE that they were expecting their first children with their respective wives. (Baldwin announced the birth of daughter Selah Rose on Thursday.)

"My wife [Alli] and I could not be more excited about being parents," Howell said at the time. "It's literally the greatest gift God could give us."

"It gives us such joy in the midst of a difficult year," Howell shared of going through a pregnancy with Alli during the pandemic. "It's been very tough not being able to tour, but the positive is that we've had a lot of time to reflect and grow as a couple and focus on our family."

While Howell thought he and his wife were going to be having a girl, he told PEOPLE, "We opened the results together to find that we were having a baby boy! So watch out, world: A little Tripp is on the way!"

In March, Howell shared a sweet social media tribute in honor of his wife's birthday, featuring a photo of Alli's baby bump. In the photo, Howell is seen standing behind his wife while the pair cradle her stomach together.

"Happy Birthday to my sweet lovely wife. You are an amazing human and I love you with everything!" Howell wrote.