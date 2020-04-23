Trey Songz Shares First Photos of Son Noah's Mom on His First Birthday: 'You're a Great Mother'

Image zoom Trey Songz's son Noah Trey Songz/Instagram. Inset: Taylor Hill/Getty

Happy first birthday, Noah!

Trey Songz celebrated his only child turning 1 year old on Monday, following up two days later with a collection of photos from his "Wild One"-themed birthday bash.

The sweet snapshots featured both Noah and his dad — plus the baby boy's mother, marking the first time the "Slow Motion" singer, 35, has shared images of her.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, addressed Noah's mom in his caption: "I'm obsessed; we did that, YOU did that! You're a great Mother and you deal with all the extra's very gracefully."

"I'll always be eternally grateful to you Noah's Mumma. 🙏🏾💙," he added in the Wednesday post.

Image zoom Trey Songz with son Noah and Noah's mother

Songz announced the birth of his first child last May, captioning a photo of the adorable baby sleeping in a blue-and-white bear-patterned onesie, "My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾."

While his baby news came as a surprise at the time, the singer has long wanted to start a family.

In 2015, Songz told Charlamagne Tha God on Power 105.1 FM's The Breakfast Club that he wanted children but wanted to make sure he had one when the time was right.

"Man, I want kids. I've been wanting children before you could even imagine. I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he's 20 years old, he just had his first child," the singer said. "I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him, change his diapers. Now he got a baby."

RELATED VIDEO: Our Favorite Celebrity Pregnancy Reveals

"I want a family, all of that. But I'm not in a rush to do it because people think that's what should be happening in my life or that I need kids or my mama been begging me for a grandbaby or any of that," he added. "I just want to make sure that it's the right decision."

Songz shared a separate photo on his baby boy's actual birth date Monday, showing Noah gazing off camera while holding a small stuffed giraffe.

"I love you Noah. I thank God for bringing you to me at a time I needed your love the most," he began the heartwarming tribute caption.

"1 year passed unbelievably fast but within the first second of meeting you, I knew you would be the light of my life until I take my last breath," Songz added. "Happy Birthday son. ❤️"