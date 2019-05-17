Trey Songz Announces He Is a Father to a Baby Boy Named Noah: 'We Are Blessed and Overjoyed'

Trey Songz is a dad!

The singer, 34, announced the arrival of his little boy on Instagram Thursday night.

“My son Noah. We are blessed and overjoyed. Peace 🙏🏾,” the “Slow Motion” crooner captioned a photo of the adorable baby sleeping in a blue and white bear-patterned onesie.

Songz, whose real name is Tremaine Aldon Neverson, did not say who the baby’s mother was. He had not been publicly linked to anyone romantically prior to his big announcement.

The Virginia-born musician first had fans speculating he was a new dad earlier in the day when he shared a black and white image of him holding a tiny foot in his hand.

He captioned that image with just a blue heart.

While his baby news came as a shock, the singer has long wanted to start a family.

In 2015, Songz told Charlemagne Tha God on The Breakfast Club that he wanted children but he wanted to make sure he had one when the time was right.

“Man I want kids. I’ve been wanting children before you could even imagine. I raised all the kids in my family. My younger brother, he’s 20-years-old, he just had his first child,” the singer said. “I remember when he was a child. I used to burp him, change his diapers, now he got a baby.”

Charlemagne responded that he should “just take the condom off,” but Songz said it wasn’t that simple, adding that he’d like to believe that there’s “more to it.”

“Naw. I don’t think it’s that simple for me. You just want to take the condom off, that sounds a little crazy. It’s more to it than that, I would like to believe,” he said. “No, but I want kids, I want a family all of that. But I’m not in a rush to do it because people think that’s what should be happening in my life or that I need kids or my momma been begging me for a grandbaby or any of that, I just want to make sure that it’s the right decision.”

Trey Songz Lisa Lake/Getty

Earlier on Thursday, fellow musicians and other celebrities congratulated Songz about his new addition.

“Congrats champ,” Kevin Hart commented on the earlier, mysterious black and white photo.

Singer Kehlani was clearly excited for Songz, commenting an enthusiastic “finally HAHAAAAA YES!!!”

Marlon Wayans also offered his congratulations, saying “Congrats man! It’s the greatest feeling ever.”