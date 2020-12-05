"The emotion, the pain, are all things that one cannot describe," the baseball player wrote about his baby, who was due in March

MLB Star Tres Barrera and His Wife Mourn Loss of Their Son: 'God Decided He Needed Him in Heaven'

Washington Nationals catcher Tres Barrera and his wife Lindsey are mourning the loss of the baby they were expecting, Kaius Lee.

In an Instagram post on Friday, the 26-year-old baseball player revealed the tragic news that their son was born on Sunday but was not able to 'take his first breath.'

"2020 has been a tough year for many, but it has definitely beaten us more than anything before," Tres wrote. "On Sunday November 29, 2020 my wife delivered our son at 7:12 am. Unfortunately our God decided he needed him in heaven before he was able to take his first breath."

"The emotion, the pain, are all things that one can not describe," he continued. "As we mourn the loss of our baby boy, our faith remains strong and we will continue to take strides one day at a time in His name."

The athlete went on to share his support for his wife, writing, "I am most proud to call my myself the husband of my wife Lindsey. She is the strongest person I know and she will forever be my hero."

Tres ended his note by calling his son "our angel."

The couple first announced the pregnancy in October, sharing a photo of the two holding up a sonogram on Instagram.

"Sometimes dark times serve to remind us how brightly the greatest blessing in our lives shine," Tres captioned his post. "Can’t wait to meet you little man🙏🏽💙."

Lindsey shared at the time that she was due in March 2021.

"There’s a rainbow after every storm, and let me tell you we’ve had our fair share of storms this year...BUT we quickly learned, you’ll never find that rainbow if you’re always looking down," she wrote on her own Instagram. "Baby boy Barrera coming to you March 2021! 🌈🤍💙."

Tres and Lindsey married on January 6, 2018, in a private ceremony in Austin, Texas. The pair posted photos from the wedding a day after their nuptials.

"Married to the most beautiful woman on earth. Life is good.. God is great... Thank you to all my family and friends for making our day so special. Lots of love," Tres wrote alongside a picture of the couple kissing in front of a church.