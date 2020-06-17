The Doctors' Travis Stork and Wife Parris Welcome Son Grayson Lane

In an exclusive May interview with PEOPLE, Travis Stork said he was "pumped to be a dad" for the first time

The stork has arrived — in more ways than one!

Travis Stork's wife Parris has given birth to their first child, a son named Grayson Lane Stork, his rep confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

Baby Grayson arrived on Wednesday, June 17, at 1:10 a.m., weighing 8 lbs., 6 oz. He measured 22 inches long.

"We are so excited and blessed to welcome Grayson Lane into this world," Stork, 48, tells PEOPLE. "He had a bit of a rough go of it, initially requiring his first night be in the NICU, but he's doing great."

"He's sweet and peaceful and his daddy can't wait to hold him for the first time once he's out of the ICU!" he adds.

Stork and Parris, 27, tied the knot during an intimate Nashville ceremony on Aug. 3. For the occasion, the bride wore a romantic off-the-shoulder Rue de Seine gown, while Stork accessorized his own casual ensemble with a pair of eye-catching orange Puma sneakers.

They announced their happy pregnancy news in December alongside a series of maternity photos, where they each wore a T-shirt applicable to the occasion. For Parris, it read, "Baby Belly!" while Stork's said, "Beer Belly!"

"The Stork is dropping off a baby boy in June 2020 and we are pumped!" the dad-to-be wrote to accompany his pictures while his wife's caption began, "We have SO much to be thankful for this holiday season. Baby boy coming in hot in June 2020 and we are so excited and grateful!!"

"Here's hoping little man gets Travis's beauty, brains, temperament, and personality, combined with my raw athletic talent," she joked in conclusion.

The couple opened up to PEOPLE in early May about the pregnancy, with Parris revealing that they'd had "a baby shower Zoom call" as opposed to an in-person party amid the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

But a change of plans did nothing to dim the couple's excitement about their new arrival. "I'm pumped to be a dad," said Stork, who is also a member of the PEOPLE Health Squad and starred as The Bachelor in 2006.

"More than anything, I'm just really excited to meet him and am hoping for a healthy baby boy and a healthy Parris in June," he added.